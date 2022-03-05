18-wheeler catches fire, I-59 Northbound lanes shut down

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down for an unknown length of time. An 18-wheeler caught fire at mile marker 141 near Meehan. Crews are on scene now working to put it out, according to Sgt. Jameka Moore with Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Avoid the area at this time. We will have more information as it becomes available to us.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.