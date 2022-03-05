Advertisement

18-wheeler catches fire, I-59 Northbound lanes shut down

Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down. An 18-wheeler has caught fire near mile marker...
Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down. An 18-wheeler has caught fire near mile marker 141. Crews are on scene working to put it out.(Associated Press | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down for an unknown length of time. An 18-wheeler caught fire at mile marker 141 near Meehan. Crews are on scene now working to put it out, according to Sgt. Jameka Moore with Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Avoid the area at this time. We will have more information as it becomes available to us.

