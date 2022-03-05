Advertisement

Noxubee County falls short at 3A girls state championship

Noxubee County finishes as the state runner ups in the 2022 3A state championship.
Noxubee County finishes as the state runner ups in the 2022 3A state championship.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Noxubee County girls basketball team finishes their season as the state runner ups in the 3A girls basketball state championship.

Booneville would jump out to a big lead in the second quarter and would continue to lead throughout the entirety of the game.

Noxubee County loses 46-30.

After the game head coach Michael Johnson said, “It means something to them. If it don’t hurt, then it doesn’t mean anything to you. If you laugh it off, it doesn’t mean anything to you. When you put a lot in it, you want something back out of it. We wanted that championship. We’ll be back next year.”

This was Noxubee County’s first trip to the Big House since 1994.

Coach Johnson and the Cougars only lose one senior this off season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

