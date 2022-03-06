Advertisement

BankPlus resolves technical difficulties with online banking application

BankPlus reported that they were experiencing technical difficulties with their online banking...
BankPlus reported that they were experiencing technical difficulties with their online banking system.(Ammentorp Photography | wis10)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - BankPlus has resolved a technical issue that caused customers to see an incorrect balance on their online banking application.

According to Rob Armour, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Product Development Officer, a core vendor was performing a system upgrade related to online banking applications on Sunday morning.

Armour says that this briefly caused balances to show incorrectly online and on BankPlus mobile applications.

Armour says that there was never an actual issue in the core system or with funds in customer accounts, and that the issue has been resolved and balances are now displaying correctly.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down. An 18-wheeler has caught fire near mile marker...
18-wheeler catches fire on I-59 Northbound, lanes shut down
Neshoba Central finished the season 33-0 with a win over Columbus in the 5A state championship.
Neshoba Central caps off their perfect season winning the 5A girls state championship
Kendarius Earl is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a dwelling...
Man charged in recent Meridian shootings
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 4, 2022

Latest News

Major Gen. Billy Nabors
Major Gen. Billy Nabors
Hearts for the Arts
HEARTS FOR THE ARTS
One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
The threat covers several states in the South East and covers our whole area with a level one...
What to expect from possible severe weather Monday and the rest of your week