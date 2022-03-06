Advertisement

Lady Wildcats win first girls 6A state championship in program history

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian took down Harrison Central in the 6A state championship to clinch their first state championship in program history.

The Lady Wildcats would strike first in the 6A state championship with a three pointer.

Three’s would be a big story of this game.

With 7 second left on the clock Meridian’s head coach Deneisha Faulkner would head to high five her bench and sigh of relief.

“I knew it. I knew it,” said coach Faulkner.

Just like that the final seconds would count down and the Lady Wildcats would win 49-43.

Debreasha Powe would win the MVP honors.

After the game she said, “I’m loving it. I’m loving every moment. It’s emotional. But right now I just know my teammates. They deserve it and we worked so hard. I love them so much. There’s really no words.”

Long time coach, Deneshia Faulkner got her first state championship in her career.

Coach Faulkner said, “It feels great. You know I’m so proud of these girls like you know they have done a lot for the city. The city came out and supported us and I’m just so proud right now.”

Any celebrations that Meridian High School intends to have will be shared on WTOK for fans looking to continue the celebration.

