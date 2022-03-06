Advertisement

LCSD Disney’s Moana Jr. play

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is putting on a three-day play that’s meant for the whole family to enjoy.

The Lauderdale County School District presents a play each year that features students from the district’s four communities. This year’s play is Disney’s Moana Jr. With Friday being opening night. The art instructor shares why you shouldn’t miss this event.

“We are having such a good time. How can you not come out and support when the kids are having so much fun. I mean really what is life all about when the kids can’t have fun,” said Jennie House art coordinator.

The other two shows will be at 3:00 Sunday afternoons at McCain theatre on MCC’s campus. This is all part of MCC’s arts and letters series.

