New campus police coming to Neshoba County School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County School District is looking to get its own campus police force for the next school year.

Neshoba County School Superintendent Lundy Brantley said they are still working out the details of the proposed department. He says the main goal of the department is to bring more security to the campus as well as to educate students about law enforcement.

“Part of what we are trying to do is an educational piece for our students. Visiting with our students at the different elementary and high school levels about what police officers do. They are there to protect us. That’s part of what we want to do with education,” said Brantley.

Brantley said he is expecting to begin this project as early as July 1st.

