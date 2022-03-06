Advertisement

Southeast Lauderdale finishes their season as the 3A runner ups

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale boys were hoping to bring home their first state championship in school history.

With a lot on the line, the Tigers knew they would have to play tough against Booneville.

They would start the game by Southeast scoring first and taking a lead but Booneville would keep it close heading into the second quarter.

Injury was a big part of the Tigers bench.

Shots would fall as the Tigers could not finish at the rim. Booneville would beat Southeast 47-35.

