Southeast Lauderdale finishes their season as the 3A runner ups

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale boys were hoping to bring home their first state championship in school history.

The Tigers are ready for the action to go down!@SEHStigers trying to make history with their boys. Tip off is about 5 minutes away!



SE takes on Booneville 🏀@WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/fpdqp4gD6i — syd (@sydney_wicker) March 5, 2022

With a lot on the line, the Tigers knew they would have to play tough against Booneville.

They would start the game by Southeast scoring first and taking a lead but Booneville would keep it close heading into the second quarter.

Injury was a big part of the Tigers bench.

Shots would fall as the Tigers could not finish at the rim. Booneville would beat Southeast 47-35.

