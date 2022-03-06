West Alabama falls in to UAH in the GSC semi-finals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - The UWA Tigers fell to Alabama Huntsville 76-65 in the GSC semi finals.

The last time these two teams met, West Alabama won by one point.

The Chargers came back for revenge in Birmingham on Saturday.

Justin Allison would lead the team with 25 total points.

The Tigers now wait to see if they will get a NCAA DII men’s basketball tournament bid.

