West Alabama falls in to UAH in the GSC semi-finals

The West Alabama men's basketball team beats Delta State 71-58 in the quarterfinal matchup to...
The West Alabama men’s basketball team beats Delta State 71-58 in the quarterfinal matchup to advance to the semi-final round of the 2022 Gulf South Conference tournament.(UWA Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - The UWA Tigers fell to Alabama Huntsville 76-65 in the GSC semi finals.

The last time these two teams met, West Alabama won by one point.

The Chargers came back for revenge in Birmingham on Saturday.

Justin Allison would lead the team with 25 total points.

The Tigers now wait to see if they will get a NCAA DII men’s basketball tournament bid.

