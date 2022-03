JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association reissued a Boil Water Notice Monday after an updated service line was installed.

The advisory affects County Road 31 north, County Road 20, Highway 503 and all adjoining roads.

About 80 households are affected.

RHWA will share an update when boiling is no longer necessary.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.