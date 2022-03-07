Lawmaker praises broadband expansion

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local leaders are praising the arrival of broadband in Lauderdale County.

State Rep. Charles Young, Jr., told the Council of Governments Monday about state efforts to benefit Lauderdale and surrounding counties.

Young expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of local leadership and the success of bringing broadband to Lauderdale County.

“With broadband, high speed broadband, it puts us in a prime position to go out and say ‘here we are; we have all the tools you need in order to establish and operate a viable and successful business’.” District 82 Representative Young said.

Young said he is excited to see the future businesses and jobs that will come to Lauderdale County.

