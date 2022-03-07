Creature Comforts gets funding

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Creature Comforts in Quitman got the funding it was needing so badly.

In February we reported that the animal shelter lost its county funding. But, Monday the shelter’s co-founder, Jennifer Bozeman, said the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will be contributing $12,000 to the shelter this year.

Bozeman said she is grateful for the board of supervisors and the continued support of the community.

