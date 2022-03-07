Crimenet 03_07_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Daniel James Cutway.

Cutway is a 35-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Cutway can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.