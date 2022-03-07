Ed Abdella gets ready for 24 hour bike challenge at West Lauderdale High School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - History teacher and long time cyclist, Ed Abdella will race for 24 hours at West Lauderdale High School to raise money for the band and football team.

Abdella has participated in some crazy races before but never has he rode his bike for 24 hours straight.

Students and faculty are coming together to support Adbella. They will be cheering him on when he starts the challenge at 8 a.m. on Friday. The band is also hosting a lock in to help check in on Mr. Adbella during his race.

Abdella said, “If I can give back, I will especially with the football team and the band. Like I said you know my big things is I’d love to be able to get enough money to raise enough money to get a score board which will probably take ten years of doing this.”

West Lauderdale is taking pledges to help raise money for the band and football team. Pledges will be accepted by the mile. Adbella is intending to bike about 400 miles.

“It means a lot,” said senior band member Blaize Chaudron. “I won’t be here once they do all this but the freshman through juniors, they’ll get to do a lot of stuff next year that I know they will have fun. Mr. Abdella is an awesome guy. He means a lot to us and we love him very much.”

For more information on how to pledge email kgrant@lauderdale.k12.ms.us or lsloan1006@gmail.com.

