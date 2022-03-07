Advertisement

Home run madness at Scaggs field: MCC hits dingers to carry two run rule victories over LCC

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles gets two run rule victories over Lansing with multiple home runs hit by the Eagles.

In game one Meridian would take down the Stars 11-1 in their first run rule victory on the day.

Game two, the bats stay hot. Meridian would beat the Stars in game two 14-4.

John Mitchell, Gunnar Dennis and Jaylen Cowan hit home runs back to back to back to help the Eagles in their victory.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve seen that,” said head coach Dillon Sudduth on the three consecutive homers. “But that’s exciting for a guy like Gunnar Dennis who has really forced himself in the line up. He hit the second one and Jaylen Cowan who is just I think in his second start of the year. It was great at bats all day and capped it off with that last home run to make it back to back to back. So that was good to see.”

John Mitchell hit three home runs on the day. One home run in game one and two home runs in game two.

Mitchell said, “I guess I was just seeing it well credit to my teammates though. They were the guys that got on base that were giving me feedback from their at bats. But yeah it was a good day.”

The Eagles were suppose to play Spring Hill on Wednesday but that has been cancelled due to weather.

MCC will next start conference play on Saturday in a double header when they host Mississippi Delta in a double header on Saturday.

