Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report March 7, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jeremy Rush 03-06-22
Jeremy Rush 03-06-22

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Heaven Coleman 02-24-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Heaven Coleman 02-24-2022 Simple Assault.jpg

Most Read

One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified
Quadarius Short, 21, was shot once in the chest at a home in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. He...
Name released in fatal shooting, investigations continue

Latest News

No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 7, 2022
Quadarius Short, 21, was shot once in the chest at a home in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. He...
Name released in fatal shooting, investigations continue