Major General Billy Nabors retires after serving 38 years of service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A retirement ceremony was held for Major General Billy Nabors after serving his country for more than 37 years.

The ceremony was held at 186th Air Refueling Wing, Key Field Air National Guard Base. Major General Billy M. Nabors is the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander. General Nabors was commissioned through Officer Training School, did his undergraduate pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base in 1985, and served eight years active duty as a T-37 instructor. Nabors said he will be spending his retirement with his family.

“I am going to enjoy my grandchildren. I am going to do a little hunting and finishing and enjoy raising them. These men and women that you see all around me are the best this country has to offer in defense of this nation. They have chosen to take time away from their schedules today to honor me, and I can’t thank them enough for that,” said General Nabors.

He transitioned to the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 186th Air Refueling Wing in 1992, where he held command at all levels and served two tours as Pacific Tanker Task Force Commander.

