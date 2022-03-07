Advertisement

Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified

The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.(WCAX)
By Chris Thies
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said 20-year-old Chris Heidelberg was killed in the Saturday shooting.

The second victim, another man, was shot several times and is being treated at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Johnson said. An update on the victim’s condition was not available Monday afternoon.

Johnson said the shooting happened at a birthday party on County Road 371 east of Heidelberg around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Heidelberg was dead by the time deputies got to the scene, Johnson said, and the second victim had already been rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was later transferred to the hospital in Jackson.

Johnson said Monday that no witnesses had yet come forward to give a formal statement about the deadly shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

