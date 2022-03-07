Funeral services for Mark Wayne Fisher Jr. will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 12:00 pm, in the chapel at Webb & Stephens – North, on Highway 39N. Visitation will be 11:00 to 12:00, at the funeral home. Burial will follow, with military honors, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Newton, MS. Bishop Chuck Overby will be officiating. Mr. Fisher, 43, died March 2, 2022, in Grenada, MS.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Fisher-Barrios; his children Dylan Fisher (Rory Tunstall), Brandon Fisher (Sara), and Katie Barrios; granddaughter Everly Fisher; his mother Terry Bonds; stepfather Randy Bonds; sisters Kelly Richardson (Ron), Reese Bonds; brother Andrew Bonds, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Mark served in The United States Army from 1998 to 2003 in South Korea, Germany, and El Paso, Texas. His awards included 2 Army Commendation Medals, 3 Army Achievement Medals, Good Conduct Medal, 2 overseas ribbons, the National Defense Service Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon. He was an amazing husband and awesome father who loved to cook, family dinners, and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to 80′s rock music and country.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and sign the guestbook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark Wayne Fisher Jr., please visit our floral store.