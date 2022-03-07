More rain will fall Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A broken band of showers that moved through East Mississippi and West Alabama on Monday left some of us dry. More rain is on the way, and a lot of more of us will get rain on Tuesday.

More Rain Falls Tuesday

Rain will begin increasing after 3 AM Tuesday. Roads in some areas will be wet and slippery for the Tuesday morning drive. Be sure you give yourself some extra time for a slower drive to work. Rain will fall on and off throughout Tuesday. There will be some cloudy breaks from the rain. Rain can fall heavily at times. It will end overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday morning between midnight and 3 AM. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 and 3 inches. Smallest rainfall amounts will be over Choctaw County, where the bulk of the rain will stay to the north. Even there, between a half inch and an inch of rain can fall. Severe thunderstorms are not likely.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy, but you can find some clear spots amid the clouds. That’s especially true before midnight. We’ll cool to near 50 degrees by midnight, then rain will start picking up through and beyond sunrise. The low temperature will be near 46 degrees. Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. Rain can fall heavily at times. The high temperature will be near 50 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Rain will end on Wednesday morning, but clouds will linger and keep the day cool. Highs will be only in the 50s. Thursday will be warmer and brighter with highs in the 70s.

Our next rain maker will arrive Friday night, and rain will fall through early Saturday morning.

