MPD: First murder of the year under investigation

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a shooting Sunday, as it continues investigating two weekend shootings that happened within ten minutes of each other in the same area of town.

21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the city’s first murder of the year. MPD said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. A second shooting sent another man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transferred to Jackson and was listed in stable condition. Police said they’re investigating to see if the shootings are connected.

“Investigations take time and a lot of times longer than we like. Putting together those details to be able to convict somebody takes time. Once we are able to get that information, to create these warrants or to get enough reasonable suspicion to go out and get these individuals, it is a process,” said SGT Heather Luebbers.

The investigations continue as MPD searches for the person or people involved in these shootings.

