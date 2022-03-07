Graveside services for Mr. Jon Malcom Williams will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ron Kitchens officiating. Interment will follow the graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Williams, age 52, of Newton passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his residence.

Survivors include his wife of eight years, Susan Williams; children, Kimberly Smithson (Ethan) and Brandon Crenshaw (and his fiancé, Savanah/“Red”); Papa Jon’s grandbabies, Kenzley Smithson, Liam Smithson, and Haze Smithson; mother, Glenda Williams; brother, Tommy Williams (Tamra); father and mother-in-law, Kyron and Brenda Crenshaw; brother-in-law, Richard Crenshaw; special family members, Eli Crenshaw and Tres Dobbins; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Williams; grandparents, Pete and Loda Williams and Thomas J. and Minnie Thrash; and a host of other family members.

Pallbearers will be Billy LeBlanc, Lee Beech, Tony Jacobs, Dan Goodin, Richard Crenshaw, and Alex Harrell. Joey “Cowboy” Miller and Marshall Pugh are honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 100, Collinsville, Mississippi 39325).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

