Funeral services for Mr. Rickey L. Swanner will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Rickey L. Swanner, age 57, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.

Rickey was born September 19, 1964 to Lin and Nell Swanner. In 1984, he married Melissa Hayes Swanner and together they raised their sons, Jeffrey Allen and Jason Matthew.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Swanner; sons, Jeffrey Swanner (Shea) and Jason; and his grandchildren, Michael and Juliette.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

