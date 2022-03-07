Funeral services for Mrs. Lexa Palmer will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Mike Boles officiaiting. Interment will follow at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Lexa Palmer, 78, of Meridian, passed away March 4, 2022, at Meridian Living Senior Center.

Mrs. Palmer was born and raised in Meridian and attended State Boulevard Baptist Church. She graduated from Meridian High School and Meridian Community College. Lexa received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught 2nd grade in Clarkdale and in Fort Walton Beach, FL.

Lexa married Jim on April 15, 1967 and moved to Camp LeJeune, NC for Jim’s officer training in the Marine Corps. After Jim returned from Vietnam, Lexa and Jim made their home in LaGrange, IL. Lexa taught preschool and raised her three children Brad, Amy and Jon. In 1994, Lexa and Jim returned to Meridian, where she opened and ran Little Angels Daycare on Old Poplar Springs Drive. She loved all of the children at the daycare as her own and helped many families for 13 years.

Lexa loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she loved her family. She truly had a servant’s heart. Lexa regarded others as higher than herself as she served her family and many others. She will be thrilled to finally see the face of Jesus as she enters the gates of Heaven. We praise the Lord and thank Him for the blessing that she was in all of our lives.

She leaves behind her three children, Brad Palmer of Meridian, Amy Bates (Mark) of Leesburg, VA and Jon Palmer of Meridian, and her niece Lauren (Alan) Herrington Henderson. She leaves two grandchildren, Emily and Carter Bates; two great-nieces, Anne Claire and Ella Henderson, and a great-nephew, Leo Henderson, as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jim Palmer, her sister Charlotte Johnson Herrington, her father Joe W. Johnson and her mother Jennie V. Johnson, all of Meridian.

The Palmer family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Wounded Warrior Project, The Samaritan’s Purse, or to Evangel Temple Church in lieu of flowers.

The Palmer family will receive guests from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the funeral home.

