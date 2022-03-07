Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Lou Ross will begin at 2:30 PM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Marcus Finch officiating and the Reverends Joey Shelton and Michael Yancy assisting. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Ross, 94, of Toomsuba, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Mary Lou was a long-time, faithful, member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where she was the nursery superintendent for over 40 years. She worked as a child support enforcement officer where she retired after 25 years. Mrs. Mary Lou was devoted to her family and in her spare time she enjoyed sewing and making dolls for children.

Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband over 64 years, Howard Ross; her children Rex Ross (Amanda) and Marshall Ross. Grandchildren Derrick Ross and Matt Ross; and four great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Rose Bronson; and her sisters, Doris Pratt, Betty Henderson, and Shirley Taylor.

The Ross family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Gideons International in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Ross family will receive guests from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Monday, March 7, 2022 at the funeral home.

