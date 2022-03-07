MSU’s Iverson Molinar Wins Bailey Howell Trophy

JACKSON – Iverson Molinar continued Mississippi State’s dominance as the latest recipient of the Bailey Howell Trophy announced Monday by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Named after Mississippi State legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Bailey Howell, Molinar is the seventh State player to capture the honor and extended the program’s run to four of the last five seasons winning the award under Ben Howland.

Quinndary Weatherspoon was a two-time recipient during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, while Reggie Perry earned the 2019-20 honor.

Molinar, a consensus All-SEC Preseason First-Team selection, is one of two Power 5 players to rack up consecutive seasons of 500-plus points over the last two seasons. His 553 points is tied for 12th at MSU for a single-season and is 13 points shy of moving into the top 10.

Molinar is one of five players under Howland and one of 28 players to amass over 1,200 career points. His 1,237 points are 25th in program history, and the Panama native recently passed Erick Dampier (1994-95-96) on the all-time list.

Molinar’s streak of 31 consecutive games to start the season in double figures is a program record. The previous mark to start a season was held by Jeff Malone (1980-81-82-83) who accomplished the feat in all 29 of his outings in 1982-83. Molinar is one of two Power 5 players to register double figures during every game his team has played in this season.

Molinar has scored or assisted on 37.1 percent of State’s points this season. He has spent a majority of the season ranked among the SEC’s top 10 in points (17.9 – 3rd), field goal percentage (46.2 – 5th) and assists (3.65 – 11th). He is one of eight Power 5 players to rank inside his conference’s top 11 in all three categories.

Molinar has piled up 19 career games of 20-plus points where the Bulldogs have gone 14-5. He piled up 22 of his career-high 30 points during the second half and overtime at No. 12 Kentucky earlier this season. Molinar is one of eight players in program history to score 30-plus points versus Kentucky dating back to 1953-54.

MISSISSIPPI STATE HOWELL TROPHY WINNERS

Iverson Molinar, 2021-22

Reggie Perry, 2020-21

Quinndary Weatherspoon, 2017-18; 2018-19

Arnett Moultre, 2011-12

Jarvis Varnado, 2008-09 & 2009-10

Jamont Gordon, 2007-08

Lawrence Roberts, 2004-05

