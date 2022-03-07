Name released in fatal shooting, investigations continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police Monday released the identity of a man who died from a gunshot wound Sunday. Quadarius Short, 21, was shot once in the chest at a home in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Officers also responded after a male arrived at a hospital emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jackson for treatment and was listed in stable condition, according to MPD.

Both shootings happened within a 10 minute time frame in the same general area. SGT Heather Luebbers said it’s not yet known if the shootings were connected or not.

If you have any information about either shooting, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

