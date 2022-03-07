Advertisement

Police come to aid of Kosciusko woman ‘covered in blood’ after being stabbed

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in Kosciusko over the weekend.

According to authorities, police received a call Sunday morning regarding a woman who was “covered in blood” on Tipton Street.

Police rendered aid to the victim, who had been stabbed and who had received blunt force trauma.

Kent Campbell, 56, has since been taken into custody and has been charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

If anyone has any information regarding this active investigation, they are asked to call Investigator Cody Williams at 662-289-3131.

