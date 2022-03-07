Advertisement

Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates

An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) - An Illinois jail is offering an innovative rehabilitation program to get inmates out of gangs.

At the DuPage County Jail, inmates are being given the option to have their gang tattoos removed or covered up.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said the tattoo removal will help keep the inmates out of gangs once they get out of jail.

“You take off your gang tattoos, you can’t go back. You’re taking your colors off,” Mendrick said. “You can’t go back to the gangland. You’re not welcome there.”

In addition to tattoo removal, the rehabilitation program helps inmates with addiction, mental health, education and career training.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation

Latest News

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.
Two endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Illinois zoo
Rain will end before sunrise, but clouds will linger and keep us chilly.
Rain Ends By Morning, Then Cold Clouds Linger