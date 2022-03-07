Advertisement

Stonewall slated for water upgrades

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - Work to complete water upgrades for the town of Stonewall is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday this week.

Any customers who lose water pressure or have no water are advised they will be under a Boil Water Notice once service is restored.

It’s expected the project will interrupt service between the areas of Dollar General on Erwin Road and Alice Avenue.

