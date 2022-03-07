Stonewall slated for water upgrades

STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - Work to complete water upgrades for the town of Stonewall is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday this week.

Any customers who lose water pressure or have no water are advised they will be under a Boil Water Notice once service is restored.

It’s expected the project will interrupt service between the areas of Dollar General on Erwin Road and Alice Avenue.

