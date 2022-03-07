Students painting murals in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hearts for the Art put on a paint day where students from Meridian High School painted murals to add to the downtown collection.

By now, many of you may have noticed several walls and buildings in Meridian that have been painted on. Well, that’s because one organization is aiming to beautify the Queen City with the help of local students.

“It’s important to me because I really want the children in our community to have ownership - to feel like they have something invested in their community,” said event organizer Dana Moore.

The Meridian Museum Art Collective group helped the Meridian High School students to paint their way around the city.

“We are doing murals in Meridian. We were able to partner with them. We are able to connect with students, be able to work with them, and helped this project come to life. It is a special thing,” said local artist Daniel Ethridge.

Several mural sites have been created since the David Ruffin painting including a painting of “Mother Earth” by the public library.

“I have been painting since I’ve been growing up. Community to me is such an important thing. Being involved in it not just looking on the outside being like oh when did they do that. Having the opportunity to come and be a part of it and walk with your friends to be like I painted that. It is just something really fun to do,” said local artist Irris Barnard.

