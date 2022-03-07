Advertisement

Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed

One person shot in Meridian.
One person shot in Meridian.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed a black man in his 20′s is dead after a shooting on 23rd St and 43rd Ave just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Rush ER where he died shortly after arriving.

Meridian Police are also investigating a separate shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Highland Ave where one person was shot Sunday evening. No further details were immediately available.

Call Meridian Police if at 601-485-1893 if you have any information about either shooting.

