TENTRR Comes to Clarkco and most State Parks in Mississippi

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi has become the latest state to team up with “TENTRR” --which offers a different option to traditional camping.

Clarkco State Park in Quitman hosted local and state officials Monday morning to welcome TENTRR to the Magnolia State.

TENTRR is a marketplace for what it calls “hassle free” camping, supplying the tents, mattresses, tables, chairs, fire pits, grills, trash cans and more. The tents can sleep anywhere from two to six people.

”This setting is right up there with some of the best I’ve seen,” said Todd King, Vice President of Marketing for TENTRR. “You’ve got a panoramic view of the lake. You wake up and you can see the sun dappling in the trees. You’re up on this mound here. It’s just beautiful here in this part of Mississippi. I can’t wait to stay here.”

“We’ve got nine of them here at Clarkco,” said Tony Fleming, Park Manager at Clarco. “We’ve got one double. That’s two of them side by side. where two families can camp together. They’re located around the lake where you can see the water where you can venture out and fish right out from your Tentrr and all that. We’ve got them spread all around our lake here at Clarkco.”

TENTRR offers camp sites in most states across the country.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.