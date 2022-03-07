Showers taper off as we go through the afternoon

Advertisement

Showers taper-off through the afternoon(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Updated:

A cold front is moving through our area, and it brought some moderate to heavy rain at times... but thankfully no severe storms. As we continue towards late afternoon, showers will taper-off to more of the spotty light variety. Otherwise, it’ll be mainly cloudy and breezy with gusts over 25mph possible. Your evening plans should be far from washed-out.

Meridian reached the low 80s ahead of the cold front, but it’ll continue to cool off behind the front due to the brisk NW wind. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 50s, and another dose of rain moves in with a different system. This system will bring much needed rain to our dry ground... 1-2″ possible. It dries out for Wednesday, and temps will hover near 60 degrees.

By Thursday, 70s return and stay through Friday. Then, another strong cold front will move in...bringing showers & storms with it. Some storms could be strong, so stay tuned. Regardless, behind that front, we say hello to winter again. Sub-freezing temps are expected both Saturday and Sunday morning. For now, both days look dry.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

