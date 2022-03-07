Two deaths in Newton County under investigation

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said late Monday the investigation into the deaths of two females who were found in the Conehatta community continues.

The names of the victims will be released once all necessary parties have been notified.

If you have information about this crime, call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, the Choctaw (MBCI) Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the FBI (Jackson) at 601-948-5000.

_____________________________

The original story posted appears below:

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are being investigated by local, state and federal authorities but provided no details.

Below is the statement released by MBCI.

“The Choctaw Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI, MBI, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Newton County Coroner’s Office, are currently working an active case in the Conehatta community involving the death of two individuals. It is an on-going investigation, and no further details are available at this time.”

Those who live in the area say the bodies were found off McDill Road near the Conehatta community.

Our sister station WLBT found what appeared to be remnants of a crime scene on a gravel road near McDill Road, with blood and gloves that would be used to gather evidence, found nearby.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.