Ukrainian family escapes country thanks to Mississippians

Inna and Maiia Biriukova made their way to America with the help of Mississippians.
Inna and Maiia Biriukova made their way to America with the help of Mississippians.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, many Ukrainians are attempting to flee the country.

Inna Biriukova and her five-year-old daughter Maiia were in their hometown of Odessa, Ukraine, when the attacks started.

“There (were) two explosions, and after five minutes, a third,” Inna said.

Inna’s husband, Aleksey Biriukov, had been off at work on a cruise ship before the attacks started.

“My daughter is five years old asking, “Mom, are they going to kill us?” Aleksey said. “It’s not normal. She’s just five years old.”

They needed a way out and, luckily, a family friend in Jones County came through.

“When the invasions started, I immediately Facebook messaged Aleksey to check up on them and this is how it all started,” said Bruce Smith, a former co-worker of Aleksey. “Then, he and I started formulating a plan to get them out as fast as possible.”

While Inna and Maiia fled Ukraine, Smith was trying to find out the easiest way to get them to the U.S, Smith messaged Congressman Steven Palazzo for assistance, and he obliged.

Inna and Maiia were on a flight from Serbia to Mississippi.

“I think it’s a possibility for my family and my daughter to be safe, escape explosions, escape and save my life and my daughter,” said Inna.

“We were very scared. For me, it was important to find a shelter for them, and I am very thankful to Bruce,” said Aleksey.

Both Inna and Maiia are staying with Smith in Jones County, while Aleksey is still under contract until September for work.

Both Inna and Aleksey have family still in Ukraine, but they are happy that though they are separated, they are both safe.

