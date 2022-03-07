What to expect from possible severe weather Monday and the rest of your week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of right now, the severe weather threat for everyone in our area expect for some of western Alabama, has been taken down from a level two to a level one severe weather threat which is marginal. Due to that, the chance for a spin up tornado, hail, and flooding is even lower than it was yesterday. The main threat is going to be damaging winds that some of these storms could bring through.

Some of the storms on the main front of this storm system have the greatest chances of developing those severe storms. The level two level threat for sever weather, a slight risk, has settled over Northeast Mississippi, North Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Now when it comes to Monday, here is how it looks. A slight chance of showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Total rainfall for most of the area is hovering around a tenth of an inch. As for the rest of Sunday night there will be increasing clouds, with a low around 61 degrees and it might get a little windy as the storms from the West prepare to reach all of us.

You will start Monday around 66 degrees and that will climb up to 77 degrees before dropping back to the lower 60s overnight to end a stormy and rainy day.

The rest of the week involves some a cooler 60 degrees on Tuesday and high 50s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday jump to 68 and 70 respectively, before a weekend that features a 10-degree swing from 54 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday.

Rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday but those will be primarily isolated storms.

