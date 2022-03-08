Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed in Wayne County crash

Jones County departments assisted with traffic control and extrication of one of the passengers.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Wayne County on Monday night. Her father and a 2-year-old child who were in the same vehicle also suffered injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

According to the MHP, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was headed north on Pleasant Grove Road when it collided with a 2022 Chevrolet 5500 service truck driven by a 24-year-old resident of Mize, who was traveling west on Highway 84.

Phoenix Morris, a 4-years-old passenger in the Silverado and the daughter of the driver, suffered fatal injuries.

The Silverado driver and another 2-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, The M & M, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the call. Upon their arrival, the Pleasant Grove VFD and Wayne General Hospital Ambulance Service were on scene rendering emergency medical treatment and extricating one of the passengers in the Chevrolet Silverado.

Jones County departments assisted with traffic control and extrication of one of the passengers. The vehicle reportedly ended up traveling into the woods by the highway and was barely visible from the roadway.

The driver of the service truck sustained minor injuries and declined transport to the emergency department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

