Advertisement

Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
Dr. Dobbs will resign, effective at the end of July 2022.
Miss. State Health Officer to resign
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
Gun violence happens every week, with homes, cars, and even people being the targets.
Community responds to shootings in Meridian

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded an additional $80 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund...
Gov. Ivey approves $80 million for hospitals and nursing homes
Bridge closes on Old Highway 80 West.
Old Hwy 80 W. bridge closes
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended