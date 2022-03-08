Advertisement

Child dies in tragic accident

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a child was hit by a car in a parking lot.(MGN)
By Spencer Murray
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Butler Police Department is investigating the tragic death of a 2-year-old girl.

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out after 8 p.m. Sunday after a child was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Bedford Pines Apartments.

He said the girl was riding a tricycle and the driver did not see her. The child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Huckeba asked for prayers for the family and everyone involved, along with those who responded to the call.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified

Latest News

Gun violence happens every week, with homes, cars, and even people being the targets.
Community responds to shootings in Meridian
MCC Hall of Fame ceremony
MCC inducts four into Hall of Fame
THOMAS W. CARSON BAND HALL OPENS
Long awaited band hall opens on East Central campus
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season