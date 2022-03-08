Child dies in tragic accident

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Butler Police Department is investigating the tragic death of a 2-year-old girl.

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out after 8 p.m. Sunday after a child was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Bedford Pines Apartments.

He said the girl was riding a tricycle and the driver did not see her. The child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Huckeba asked for prayers for the family and everyone involved, along with those who responded to the call.

