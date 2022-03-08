Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CADARIOUS JENNINGS2002906 27TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.POSSESION OF MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE
JOHNNY L. IRBY19832200 9TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
PUBLIC DRUNK
ZERRICK T. PAYNE19741621 51ST AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.POSSSESION OF MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE
POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUI REFUSAL
JOVANTE Q. MCKEE19923329 7TH ST. D5, MERIDIAN, MS.DUI
RESISTING/OBSTRUCTING ARREST
LEE O. PAYTON1992106 CR. 682 QUITMAN,MS.DUI
REGINALD MOTON20068325 POPLAR SPRINGS DR. MERIDIAN, MS.DUI OTHER
TORI L. WASHINGTON19951219 38TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN MOTOR VEHICLE
DUI OTHER
JAMES E. DUKES19882603 24TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.DUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 7, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:22 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:02 PM on March 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:49 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:07 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:42 PM on March 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:55 PM on March 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 25th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

