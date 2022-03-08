City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:22 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:02 PM on March 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:49 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:07 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:42 PM on March 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:55 PM on March 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 25th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.