City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2022
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CADARIOUS JENNINGS
|2002
|906 27TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.
|POSSESION OF MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE
|JOHNNY L. IRBY
|1983
|2200 9TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
PUBLIC DRUNK
|ZERRICK T. PAYNE
|1974
|1621 51ST AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.
|POSSSESION OF MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE
POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUI REFUSAL
|JOVANTE Q. MCKEE
|1992
|3329 7TH ST. D5, MERIDIAN, MS.
|DUI
RESISTING/OBSTRUCTING ARREST
|LEE O. PAYTON
|1992
|106 CR. 682 QUITMAN,MS.
|DUI
|REGINALD MOTON
|2006
|8325 POPLAR SPRINGS DR. MERIDIAN, MS.
|DUI OTHER
|TORI L. WASHINGTON
|1995
|1219 38TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN MOTOR VEHICLE
DUI OTHER
|JAMES E. DUKES
|1988
|2603 24TH AVE. MERIDIAN, MS.
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 7, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:22 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Great River Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:02 PM on March 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:49 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:07 AM on March 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:42 PM on March 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:55 PM on March 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 25th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.