City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2022
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|AMANDA R CREWS
|1984
|2521 43RD AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 8, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:03 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:49 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:05 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 4th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:13 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Highland Park Drive. Two residences and a structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.