Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:03 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:49 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:05 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 4th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:13 PM on March 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Highland Park Drive. Two residences and a structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.