Advertisement

Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, on Barstool Sports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

The latest episode of his series features Sanders dealing with a life-threatening medical situation that put him in the intensive care unit and how his team prepared for games in his absence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Child dies in tragic accident
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
Dr. Dobbs will resign, effective at the end of July 2022.
Miss. State Health Officer to resign
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
Gun violence happens every week, with homes, cars, and even people being the targets.
Community responds to shootings in Meridian

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded an additional $80 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund...
Gov. Ivey approves $80 million for hospitals and nursing homes
Bridge closes on Old Highway 80 West.
Old Hwy 80 W. bridge closes
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended