Embrace Grace ministry coming to Northcrest Baptist Church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northcrest Baptist Church and The Center for Pregnancy Choices are coming together to help mothers in a time that can be difficult. Embrace Grace is a national program for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. It is a twelve-week program that gives pregnant women a sense of community.

“It’s a great opportunity for me when I have a woman that comes into the center that says ‘I don’t have a local church‘, or ‘I don’t really have friends or community’. I can tell them p, ‘hey, here’s this gift box called the love box and I want to give one to you just for coming in today and being brave and sharing your story with me’. And then inside that box is an invitation that tells them what local churches are supporting this Embrace Grace group. And it’s just a fun way to bless them and give them little happys and inspire their journey for motherhood.”

Through Embrace Grace Northcrest will also give women baby showers and host a princess day for women when they become mothers.

“We see it in our court system. The idea of reversing Roe v. Wade and being able to provide that. If the churches are going to stand against abortion, then we need to provide care and support for the moms that are pregnant or do need care and do need support.”

Northcrest is currently the only church in the area offering this ministry, but they are hoping more will hop on board in the future.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer to the program you can reach out to Northcrest Baptist Church.

