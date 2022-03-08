Embrace Grace ministry coming to Northcrest Baptist Church
Church partnering with The Center for Pregnancy Choices
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northcrest Baptist Church and The Center for Pregnancy Choices are coming together to help mothers in a time that can be difficult. Embrace Grace is a national program for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. It is a twelve-week program that gives pregnant women a sense of community.
Through Embrace Grace Northcrest will also give women baby showers and host a princess day for women when they become mothers.
Northcrest is currently the only church in the area offering this ministry, but they are hoping more will hop on board in the future.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer to the program you can reach out to Northcrest Baptist Church.
