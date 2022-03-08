Advertisement

High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody

No major injuries were reported in the crash.
No major injuries were reported in the crash.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirmed a suspect is in custody and one person was still on the run Monday evening after a high-speed chase led to a crash around 7 p.m.

Officers attempted a traffic stop the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer who was speeding in the area of Royal Road and State Blvd. Extension. The driver tried to get away but ended up wrecking at the intersection of North Hills Street and 29th Avenue.

Police said they believe the suspect they have in custody was the driver, and the passenger ran away.

No major injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified
Quadarius Short, 21, was shot once in the chest at a home in the 2100 block of 43rd Avenue. He...
Name released in fatal shooting, investigations continue

Latest News

PREGNANCY PARTNERSHIP
PREGNANCY PARTNERSHIP
MHS girls head coach Faulkner was the final one to climb the ladder and cut off the rest of the...
Lady Cats honored with ceremony at MHS
Nursery at Northcrest Baptist Church
Embrace Grace ministry coming to Northcrest Baptist Church
Advocates are pushing back on cities opting out of allowing medical marijuana businesses