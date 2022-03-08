High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirmed a suspect is in custody and one person was still on the run Monday evening after a high-speed chase led to a crash around 7 p.m.

Officers attempted a traffic stop the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer who was speeding in the area of Royal Road and State Blvd. Extension. The driver tried to get away but ended up wrecking at the intersection of North Hills Street and 29th Avenue.

Police said they believe the suspect they have in custody was the driver, and the passenger ran away.

No major injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.