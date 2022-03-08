Advertisement

Lady Cats honored with ceremony at MHS

MHS girls head coach Faulkner was the final one to climb the ladder and cut off the rest of the net to complete the ceremony.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian high athletics is filled with history, but this past weekend was the most historic event yet as the Lady Wildcats won the MHSAA 6A title and were officially crowned the first Meridian high girls basketball team to be crowned state champions.

“I was in shock,” MHS senior Debreasha Powe said. “It’s an amazing feeling, I just wanted to run to my teammates, hug them, and never let them go,” Powe added.

The future Mississippi State Bulldog was crowned the MVP of the game as she has dominated the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

“I didn’t know how to react,” MHS senior Jamesha Jones said. “The first team to ever do this. All the great players that came through this school and we were the ones who did it,” Jones said.

Meridian high school held a special ceremony on Monday as players and coaches cut the basketball net to symbolizes their historic year. MHS’ gym was a packed house and had Mayor Jimmie Smith and Superintendent Amy Carter as special guests.

Mayor Smith spoke during the ceremony to congratulate the Lady Wildcats on winning the 6A Title(WTOK Sports)

Mayor Smith during his speech said that after Spring Break, a parade will be held to honor the Lady Wildcats.

“I haven’t really gotten a chance to soak it in because it’s been constant celebration,” Lady Cats head coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “I’m super excited for the kids, I’m super excited for the community and coming together to support us has been amazing,” Faulkner said.

“It was great because I know that it didn’t always be like that and sometimes it would be more support for the boys, but it was great to see everybody supporting us,” Jones said.

The Wildcats winning a championship is an incredible achievement, but what this Lady Cats team has valued more than anything is each other.

“They are like a family I always wanted. They’re everything to me and I love them with everything in me,” Jones said.

“They are literally like my sisters, my family, and I’m gonna always love them,” Powe added. “I get sad talking about it because I know I’m gonna leave them but I do love them and I will forever love them,” she said.

Powe climbed the ladder to cut off a piece of the net during the ceremony. Powe recently signed with MSU to continue playing basketball.(WTOK Sports)

The Lady Cats season may be over, but the 2021-2022 Meridian girls basketball team has put themselves in the history books forever.

