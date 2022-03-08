Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 8, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
One person shot in Meridian.
Two Sunday shootings in Meridian, one killed
No major injuries were reported in the crash.
High-speed chase leads to accident, one suspect in custody
21-year-old Quadarius Short died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what police said is the...
MPD: First murder of the year under investigation
The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in Jasper County has been identified.
Man killed in weekend double shooting in Jasper Co. identified

Latest News

Gun violence happens every week, with homes, cars, and even people being the targets.
Community responds to shootings in Meridian
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2022
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating two deaths in Newton County