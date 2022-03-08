Long awaited band hall opens on East Central campus

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) -

The newest edition on the East Central Community College in Decatur has officially opened as the Thomas W. Carson Band Hall was unveiled to the public Tuesday during a ceremony on campus.

The nearly 11,000 square foot, $3.5 million band hall will house the college’s Wall O’ Sound marching band practice hall, music practice studios, music teaching studios, a music library, and more.

”The one thing he always thought the school needed was a new band hall to expand the band program, said Brenda Carson, wife of the late Thomas Carson. “During the time that he was actually working at East Central, he was not able to accomplish that. But that happens today and we’re delighted that the building is opening for the students and for all of those to come in the future.”

“I’ve always said there’s something in the water here,” said Chas Evans, Chair of the Fine Arts Division at ECCC. “There’s something special about this place. I’ve talked to other people who went to East Central and they agree. There’s something special here musically just in this area. This caliber of student we have here is very good.”

The building was named in memory of the late Carson, who spent 30 years at East Central as Director of Bands and a Music Instructor.

