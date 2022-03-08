Low pressure brings us more rain today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure is developing along a stalled boundary in the Gulf. As it continues to organize and move inland into Mississippi, plan on the coverage of rain to expand. So, throughout the day, expect to dodge on & off showers. There could be a rumble of thunder for areas south of I-20, but severe storms are not expected. Clouds & rain cooled air will keep temps hovering closer to 50 degrees (which is a big difference compared to the 80s we had for Monday).

Tonight, rain remains likely as the low continues to move NE across the Gulf states towards the Appalachians. Isolated showers could linger by daybreak on Wednesday. Rainfall estimates of 1-2″ are possible by Wednesday morning. Highs for Hump Day will remain below the average with upper 50s.

We say hello to 70s by Thursday with lots of sunshine expected. Mid-upper 70s are on deck by Friday ahead of strong cold front. The front will bring scattered showers & storms to our area, and we’ll monitor for a possible severe risk. Regardless, prep for a COLD SNAP as we get behind the front. Saturday morning, it’ll be freezing cold with temps in the upper 20s. If any moisture lingers into Saturday, we could see a brief switch to a wintry mix. Otherwise, highs will only climb into the mid 40s .

Sunday will be another freezing cold morning ((20s), so make sure to protect any sensitive plants. However, temps moderate nicely by Sunday with highs hovering near 60 degrees.

** Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday at 2AM. So, make sure to set your clocks forward 1 hour before bed on Saturday night **

