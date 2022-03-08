MCC inducts four into Hall of Fame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wilhelmine Damon, Dr. Ray Denton, Anne Dowdle and Dr. T.J. Soyoye are the newest inductees in the MCC Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was hosted by the MCC Foundation.

All the inductees are former students and three of them are also retired MCC employees. Damon served as fitness instructor; Denton held the associate dean of learning resources post; and Dowdle was the first director of institutional advancement. Soyoye is an emergency room physician and former MCC basketball player. The hall of fame always strives to shine a light on the best and brightest at MCC.

“It’s amazing; it’s very sensational and I’m really happy and honored to be here.”

MCC’s Hall of Fame started in 2002. Previous Hall of Fame honorees include Dr. Bill Scaggs, Tommy Dulaney, Lou Weddington Hart, Ronnie Miller, Phillip Martin, Sylvia Autry, Videt Carmichael, David Little, Billy Sollie, Veldore Young, Barbara Jones, Richard Kelly, Dr. Tommy McDonald, Dr. Clarence Roberts, Ed Skipper, Norma Bourdeaux, Mark McPhail, C.D. Smith, Wallace Strickland, Ralph Young Jr., B.B. Archer, Jacquelyn Hogan, Leslie Usher, Frank Charles Winstead, Hoot Gipson, Larry Love, Tony Pompelia, Gerry Purvis, Jack Shank, Gene Goldman, Eddie Holladay, Bud Thompson, Pam Tvarkunas, Terry Williams, Dr. David Batarseh, Von Burt, Dr. Jennifer Avera-Lott, Dr. Randy Nance, Syria Sturdivant, esq.; Dr. Ricardo Gillispie, Donnie Massey, Gary Wilkinson, Dr. Leigh White, Jamie Cater, Joyce Frank, Roscoe Jones, Robert Sanford, Joe Charles Sanders, Dr. Kim Benton, Kathy Brookshire, Joe McCraney, Mark Porter, Dustin Markham, Dr. Shawn Anderson, Dan Hollingsworth, Fannie Johnson, Dr. Lana Jackson, Dr. Lavon Fluker-Reed, Dr. Ben Rush, Dr. Joseph M.S. Anderson, Dr. LaBaron Hedgemon, Col. Howard Malone, Ben Scaggs, Dr. Jamie Osby Williams, Rev. Scotty Cole, Dr. Daniel Newell, Richie M. McAlister III, Dr. Kathy Baxter, Jimmie Evans, Shirley Nell Goodman, Janet Heggie, Billy C. Beal, Neil Henry, Dr. Reginald Sykes, Michele Smith, Wanda McPhail, Corey Dickerson, Hon. Kenny Griffis, Mike Ponds, and Betty Young-Cryer.

Larry Martin was also recognized as the newest member of the MCC “Talon Club,” which honors employees with a minimum of 30 years of service. Martin is a building custodian.

The program included a tolling of the bells for members of the MCC family who have passed away in the last year. They include Jean Beckman, Melanie Chandler, Bonnie Griffin, George L. Hayes, Margie Sue Key, Thomas C. Maynor, Carolyn Mitchell, Tanya Ocampo, Charles Rico Scott II, Billy Harold Smith, Syria Sturdivant and James Rayford Woodrick.

