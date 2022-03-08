Advertisement

Mississippi leaders call on Biden to support energy independence

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said Tuesday he supports the U.S. ban on Russian energy imports but called on President Biden to also commit to American energy independence.(MGN Images)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said Tuesday he supports the U.S. ban on Russian energy imports but called on President Biden to also commit to American energy independence.

Wicker said he’s glad Biden “finally heeded calls to cut off Russia’s energy revenue” and hopes European allies will soon follow.

Cong. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s third congressional district and twenty other Republicans sent a letter to President Biden outlining the importance of increasing domestic oil production and suggesting action that would help decrease American reliance on overseas production.

Guest said Biden must reverse his “legislative, regulatory, and environmental agendas which have punitively targeted oil and gas producers without scientific justification or meaningful sanctions on unregulated oil and gas producers throughout the world.”

The letter calls on the Biden Administration to take five actions to increase American oil production:
1. Abandon the legislative assault on U.S. energy production
2. Provide clarity on oil and natural gas leasing
3. Permit energy infrastructure expansion
4. End unnecessary and bureaucratic regulation
5. Approve and expedite construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline

Read the letter from members of the U.S. House of Representatives below:

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

