Mississippi leaders call on Biden to support energy independence

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said Tuesday he supports the U.S. ban on Russian energy imports but called on President Biden to also commit to American energy independence.

Wicker said he’s glad Biden “finally heeded calls to cut off Russia’s energy revenue” and hopes European allies will soon follow.

“It is also imperative for President Biden to end his war on American energy and renew our nation’s commitment to being energy independent. There is simply no reason that the U.S. cannot supply all of our own energy needs and become a net exporter of energy again. The President should revive the Keystone XL pipeline project, open up oil and gas leases, reduce red tape for exploration, and focus on stabilizing supply and lowering prices for all Americans.”

Cong. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s third congressional district and twenty other Republicans sent a letter to President Biden outlining the importance of increasing domestic oil production and suggesting action that would help decrease American reliance on overseas production.

“As Europe contends with the consequences of their dependence on Russia for reliable energy, it is evident that America’s vast energy resources are a vital and strategic asset in countering Russia’s aggression. As you implore oil and gas producers around the world to increase production, it is imperative that you publicly and unambiguously show support for U.S. oil and natural gas production and exportation.”

Guest said Biden must reverse his “legislative, regulatory, and environmental agendas which have punitively targeted oil and gas producers without scientific justification or meaningful sanctions on unregulated oil and gas producers throughout the world.”

The letter calls on the Biden Administration to take five actions to increase American oil production: 1. Abandon the legislative assault on U.S. energy production

2. Provide clarity on oil and natural gas leasing

3. Permit energy infrastructure expansion

4. End unnecessary and bureaucratic regulation

5. Approve and expedite construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline

Read the letter from members of the U.S. House of Representatives below:

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.